Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading Down 3.7%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

About Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

