Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading Down 3.7%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.
About Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energean (EERGF)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.