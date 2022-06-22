Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.67. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $200,681.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

