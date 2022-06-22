Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading Up 4.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enerpac Tool Group traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74. 3,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 304,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $200,681.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

