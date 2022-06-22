EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ENS opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 79.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

