Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.47) to €14.90 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE E opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ENI will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

