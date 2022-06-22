Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,308.13 ($28.27).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.07) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.23) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.72) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.83) to GBX 2,235 ($27.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,295.50 ($15.87) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,422.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,559.20. The stock has a market cap of £7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.62).

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.78), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,657,642.94).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

