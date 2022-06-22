Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

