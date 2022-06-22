EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is Sara Bay Financial’s 7th Largest Position

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises 3.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

EPAM opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

