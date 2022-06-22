EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 7.4%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 16,931,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,282,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on shares of EQTEC in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Get EQTEC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £53.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.

In related news, insider Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden purchased 2,083,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,831.82 ($25,516.68).

About EQTEC (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.