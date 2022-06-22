EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 7.4%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 16,931,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,282,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on shares of EQTEC in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £53.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.
About EQTEC (LON:EQT)
EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.
Read More
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.