Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.