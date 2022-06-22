Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Shares Up 4.1%

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQGPF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

