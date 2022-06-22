Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Severn Trent Plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Severn Trent in a research report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Severn Trent’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.87) to GBX 2,800 ($34.30) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,800.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.7229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.31%.
Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
