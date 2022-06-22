Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Methanex Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Methanex by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $1,825,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Methanex by 23.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

