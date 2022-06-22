Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Equity Residential stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

