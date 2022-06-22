Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

EQR opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

