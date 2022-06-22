Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.31. Esprit shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
About Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)
