ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.41.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
