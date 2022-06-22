ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

