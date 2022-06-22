Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.