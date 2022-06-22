Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Lifted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.50.

NYSE:ESS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.12. 1,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.46 and a 200 day moving average of $324.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

