ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 22,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 26,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter.

