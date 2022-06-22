Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Cut by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises about 2.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $136.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

