Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up 2.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.79. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

