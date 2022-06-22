Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 25,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 12,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

About Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF)

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

