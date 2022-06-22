Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 25,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 12,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.
About Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Manganese (EUMNF)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.