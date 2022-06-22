Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

