Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
