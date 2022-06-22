Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SNMP opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

