Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.37) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

EVKIF opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

