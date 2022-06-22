Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Shares Up 194.5%

Shares of Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) shot up 194.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.37. 29,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 83,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $222.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21.

About Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

