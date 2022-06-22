Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is Meditor Group Ltd’s Largest Position

Meditor Group Ltd lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,046,400 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for approximately 85.0% of Meditor Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meditor Group Ltd owned approximately 2.81% of Exelixis worth $203,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Exelixis by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,954.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,225 shares of company stock worth $1,610,649. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

