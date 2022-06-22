Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Price Target Cut to €103.00

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from €107.00 ($112.63) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EXXRF stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815. Exor has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69.
About Exor (Get Rating)
