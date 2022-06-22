Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Price Target Cut to €103.00

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from €107.00 ($112.63) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EXXRF stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815. Exor has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

