Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,242.00

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,242 ($27.46) and last traded at GBX 2,258 ($27.66), with a volume of 110109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,285 ($27.99).

EXPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.54) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.93) to GBX 3,300 ($40.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,316 ($40.62).

Get Experian alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,611.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,950.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($29.23), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($3,046,943.04).

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.