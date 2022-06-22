Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.