Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
