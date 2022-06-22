Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.10.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $161.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.32. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

