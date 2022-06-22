Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.10.
Shares of EXR stock opened at $161.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.32. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
