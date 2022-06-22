Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fanhua from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $253.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2,798.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.