Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FRA:FHL) Trading Down 2%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (FRA:FHL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €0.52 ($0.55) and last traded at €0.52 ($0.55). 1,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.53 ($0.56).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €0.74.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

