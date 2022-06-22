Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $92.38

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.38 and last traded at $93.85, with a volume of 545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.