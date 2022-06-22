Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.27.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE FRT opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.82 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $983,225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

