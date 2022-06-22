Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises approximately 2.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Federated Hermes worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 200,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,274,000 after acquiring an additional 167,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 138,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,556,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 218,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,815 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. 3,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,849. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

