FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FNHC opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FedNat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

