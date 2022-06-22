FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FNHC opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.30.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
