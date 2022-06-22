Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,344.00

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,344 ($16.46) and last traded at GBX 1,351 ($16.55), with a volume of 106183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,380 ($16.90).

FEVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($37.48) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.50) to GBX 1,650 ($20.21) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,192.50 ($26.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 36.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,600.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,984.78.

In other news, insider Laura Kate Hagan bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($19.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,231.14).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

