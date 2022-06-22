Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.61.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

