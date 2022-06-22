Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.80. 3,635 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.