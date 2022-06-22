Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Trading Up 1.9%

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 43,702 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

