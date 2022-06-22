Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,806. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03.

