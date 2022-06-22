Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Shares Down 1.2%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

FRRPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

