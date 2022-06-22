FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.85

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.67. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 226 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.
About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIH Mobile (FXCNY)
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.