Financial Survey: American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) & Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Bank and Evans Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Bank and Evans Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 1.95 $24.04 million $4.34 7.85

Evans Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and Evans Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Evans Bancorp 24.98% 13.53% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Evans Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Bank has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evans Bancorp beats American Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages and commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through a total of 21 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, Monroe County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

