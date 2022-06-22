Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

