First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 101 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Equinix were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.93.

EQIX traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $641.99. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $684.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.77. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

