First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 145 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.